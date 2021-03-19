English
CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards 2021: Uday Kotak named Outstanding Business Leader of the Year

Late former president Pranab Mukherjee was posthumously bestowed with the Hall of Fame Award, which was received by his daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee.

Shreeja Singh
March 19, 2021 / 09:51 PM IST
Rank 7 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $15 billion | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Image: Reuters)

The 16th edition of CNBC-TV18's India Business Leaders Awards was held on March 19.

For years, India Business Leaders Awards hosted by CNBC-TV18  has valorised the exemplary creativity, innovation, leadership and sustainability in the corporate world. Undeterred by the COVID-19 crisis, CNBC-TV18  continued its tradition of honouring talent and hard work. This time through a virtual route.

The event, held virtually, honoured achievers, leaders and visionaries of corporate India.

Here is the list of winners:

Outstanding Business Leader of the Year: Uday Kotak

Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Shiv Nadar

Outstanding Contribution to Brand India: Mukesh Ambani

Most Promising Company of the Year: Laurus Labs

Outstanding Company of the Year: Nestle India

Brand Campaign of the Year: Mondelez India

Young Turk of the Year: Urban Company

Young Turks Start-up of the Year: 1MG

The Disruptors: Swiggy

Special Mention - Disruptors: Zerodha

COVID Champions: BMC (Team Dharavi), Indian Medical Association, Trained Nurses Association of India

In Memoriam: Faqir Chand Kohli

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian also attended the event. Subramanian noted that the recovery after the decline in the first quarter was because of the intrinsic resilience of the economy.

Commenting on the tax collections of the government which overshot the budget estimated by at least Rs 20,000 crore, he said, "The indirect and direct tax numbers are a reflection of the recovery that is happening in the economy."

Commenting on the suspension of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is expected to be revoked after March 24, he said the decision to remove the IBC suspension will be taken after factoring in the costs and the benefits.

Recipient of the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year at IBLA, Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, "As a bank and as a financial player, we aspire to grow at 2x nominal GDP on a sustainable basis."

The Jury for the 16th edition of IBLA was headed by KV Kamath. It also comprised other top names and luminaries from the industry such as Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI; Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, Tata Consultancy Services; Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group; Sanjiv Puri, CMD, ITC;  Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank; and Nisaba Godrej, Chairperson & Managing Director, GCPL.
TAGS: #CEA Subramanian #CNBC-TV18 #corporate #India Business Leaders Award #Uday Kotak
first published: Mar 19, 2021 09:51 pm

