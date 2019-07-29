CCI clears GVK Group's additional stake buy in Mumbai Airport

The Competition Commission has approved acquisition of ACSA Global's 10 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport by GVK Airport Holdings in a deal worth Rs 924 crore.

In March, GVK Power & Infrastructure had said its step-down subsidiary GVK Airport Holdings will acquire 12 crore shares or 10 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) for Rs 924 crore from ACSA Global.

Earlier, GVK Airport Holdings had purchased 13.5 per cent stake in MIAL from Bidvest.

With the completion of 10 per cent stake buy from ACSA, GVK Group's shareholding in MIAL will increase to 74 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent, GVK Power & Infrastructure had said in a statement.

"Competition Commission of India approves acquisition of entire share of ACSA Global in MIAL by GVK Airport Holdings Ltd," the CCI said in a tweet on July 27.

MIAL operates Mumbai aerodrome, which is the second busiest in the country.