App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI clears GVK Group's additional stake buy in Mumbai Airport

In March, GVK Power & Infrastructure had said its step-down subsidiary GVK Airport Holdings will acquire 12 crore shares or 10 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) for Rs 924 crore from ACSA Global.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Competition Commission has approved acquisition of ACSA Global's 10 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport by GVK Airport Holdings in a deal worth Rs 924 crore.

In March, GVK Power & Infrastructure had said its step-down subsidiary GVK Airport Holdings will acquire 12 crore shares or 10 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) for Rs 924 crore from ACSA Global.

Earlier, GVK Airport Holdings had purchased 13.5 per cent stake in MIAL from Bidvest.

Close

With the completion of 10 per cent stake buy from ACSA, GVK Group's shareholding in MIAL will increase to 74 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent, GVK Power & Infrastructure had said in a statement.

"Competition Commission of India approves acquisition of entire share of ACSA Global in MIAL by GVK Airport Holdings Ltd," the CCI said in a tweet on July 27.

MIAL operates Mumbai aerodrome, which is the second busiest in the country.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.