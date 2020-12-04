PlusFinancial Times
CBI Searches 3 Locations In Delhi In Rs 1,800-Crore State Bank Of India's Fraud Case

A forensic audit by Ernst and Young showed alleged diversion and syphoning off of bank funds, fictitious transactions, forgery etc resulting in the FIR.

PTI
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:22 PM IST
The CBI on December 4 carried out searches at three locations here after booking Jay Polychem Ltd in a Rs 1,800-crore alleged bank fraud in the State Bank of India, officials said.

The agency has received a complaint from the SBI against the Lajpat Nagar-based company and its promoters and directors for causing a loss of Rs 1,800.72 crore to a consortium led by the bank, they said.

A forensic audit by Ernst and Young showed alleged diversion and syphoning off of bank funds, fictitious transactions, forgery etc resulting in the FIR, they said.

"Searches are being conducted today at three locations in Delhi at the office and residential premises of borrower company and other accused," CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.
PTI
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:22 pm

