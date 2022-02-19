'Talent is the foundation for all success for a company': Rishad Premji after chat with Indra Nooyi

Rishad Premji and Indra Nooyi were speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022.

A day after Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi shared a session at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, Premji stressed on the importance of talent for a company's success.



Really enjoyed chatting with @IndraNooyi yesterday at #NASSCOM_TLF. One of my big takeaways - talent is the foundation for all success for a company, country or society. Those that recruit, develop and retain talent well, will win in the long term. pic.twitter.com/jYW2ed4CK9

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) February 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he wrote, "One of my big takeaways - talent is the foundation for all success for a company, country or society. Those that recruit, develop and retain talent well, will win in the long term."

This, however, is not the first time that the Wipro Executive Chairman brought up the need for "talent" in the industry. Last week, he acknowledged the talent crunch in the technology industry and said that it presented a great opportunity for job creation.

"The technology industry in India now employs over 5 million people and added 45 lakh new jobs this year. And yet the talent crunch is real! What a great opportunity this presents for new job creation!" Premji had tweeted.



The Technology industry in India now employs over 5M people and added 450K new jobs this year. And yet the talent crunch is real! What a great opportunity this presents for new job creation! — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) February 15, 2022





We no longer need to make the case for why women are so great as contributors to the bottom line. They just are. #WomenInTheWorkforce pic.twitter.com/NS83josgjh

— Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) February 18, 2022

During a conversation with Premji at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, Nooyi highlighted the importance of driving diversity and inclusive behaviour in an organisation.

“Diversity is a numbers game. If you don't have 20 percent of your employees, at least women, or 20 percent of your senior managers diverse, you can't train your people on inclusive behaviour,” she said.

"To drive this, one needs to start with the critical mass of diverse talent, even if you need to do forced hiring, and then put inclusive behaviour on top of that."