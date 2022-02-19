English
    'Talent is the foundation for all success for a company': Rishad Premji after chat with Indra Nooyi

    During a conversation with Wipro's Rishad Premji at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, former Pepciso CEO Indra Nooyi highlighted the importance of driving diversity and inclusive behaviour in an organisation.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 19, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
    Rishad Premji and Indra Nooyi were speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022.

    A day after Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi shared a session at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, Premji stressed on the importance of talent for a company's success.

    Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he wrote, "One of my big takeaways - talent is the foundation for all success for a company, country or society. Those that recruit, develop and retain talent well, will win in the long term."

    This, however, is not the first time that the Wipro Executive Chairman brought up the need for "talent" in the industry. Last week, he acknowledged the talent crunch in the technology industry and said that it presented a great opportunity for job creation.

    "The technology industry in India now employs over 5 million people and added 45 lakh new jobs this year. And yet the talent crunch is real! What a great opportunity this presents for new job creation!" Premji had tweeted.

    During a conversation with Premji at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022, Nooyi highlighted the importance of driving diversity and inclusive behaviour in an organisation.

    “Diversity is a numbers game. If you don't have 20 percent of your employees, at least women, or 20 percent of your senior managers diverse, you can't train your people on inclusive behaviour,” she said.

    "To drive this, one needs to start with the critical mass of diverse talent, even if you need to do forced hiring, and then put inclusive behaviour on top of that."
    Tags: #Indra Nooyi NASSCOM #PepsiCo #Rishad Premji #Wipro
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 03:12 pm

