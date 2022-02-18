English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Boards fail in their duties when they allow CEOs to dominate, says Indra Nooyi

    “There are many CEOs, mostly men who are Imperial, because somehow the belief is that when you become CEO, you've been anointed kind of king. That's not what people expect from the CEO. The people around them, including the board has to keep them under check. When boards allow CEOs to be Imperial, boards have failed in their duties,” said Nooyi at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022.

    Swathi Moorthy
    February 18, 2022 / 07:55 PM IST
    Indra Nooyi worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

    Indra Nooyi worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. (Illustration by Suneesh K)


    When companies' boards allow the CEOs to be imperial, set the agenda to dominate and manipulate them, they fail, said Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO, on February 18.


    “There are many CEOs, mostly men who are imperial, because somehow the belief is that when you become CEO, you've been anointed kind of king. That's not what people expect from the CEO. The people around them, including the board has to keep them under check. When boards allow CEOs to be Imperial boards have failed in their duties,” said Nooyi at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2022.


    She was in conversation with Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji. The three-day NTLF is being held from February 16-18. She was responding to Premji's question about leadership.


    According to her, the consequence of having imperial CEOs, who think of themselves as kings, is that the model starts to transmit itself down the chain. “So the next level behaves in an imperial way and the next level behaves in an arrogant way. Pretty soon, the company is just not a place where you want to come to work,” Nooyi explained.


    Nooyi pointed out that with the world changing, companies will have to move from hierarchical to networked model, where there is no room for someone to be superior to others, and it is about competence. “So, CEOs of today have to be lifelong learners. That's the biggest change,” she said.

    Close

    Related stories


    Nooyi, who recently authored the book My Life in Full, also spoke about the importance of driving diversity and inclusive behaviour in an organisation. “Diversity is a numbers game. If you don't have 20 percent of your employees, at least women, or 20 percent of your senior managers diverse, you can't train your people on inclusive behaviour,” she said. To drive this, one needs to start with the critical mass of diverse talent, even if you need to do forced hiring, and then put inclusive behaviour on top of that.


    Failures are another area that leaders need to get accustomed to. “I had my share of failures all the time, from the time I entered my corporate career and at home,” Nooyi said, and recalled the time when they pulled out of the new marketing programme, Pepsi Refresh, which critics thought was inconsistent with the brand, which she agonized over.

    “But as long as the cost of failure is low, and you learn something from the failure, it's okay. Life's about failures,” Nooyi said.

    Swathi Moorthy
    Tags: #Indra Nooyi #Leadership #My Life in Full
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 07:43 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.