2022 Skoda Kodiaq Review: What you should know about the new features inside and out

I began my review of the Kia Carens from the third row of seats last week, and was very appreciative of said row. I’m going to do the same with the refreshed Skoda Kodiaq, since these vehicles are all about being able to fit seven people.

In the Kodiaq, the news is not that good – the second row of seats has no tumble mechanism, which means they have to be slid forward when occupants want to access the third row. This opens up a small space through which you have to contort yourself into the last row, and once there, you’ll be sitting in a bunched up manner because it’s not very roomy for adults; this is a kids-and-animals row, ideally. In terms of practicality, however, the third row can be folded down to create a tremendous amount of storage space.

With that out of the way, here’s what the 2022 Kodiaq is all about. This is Skoda’s flagship vehicle in the country, and has quite a few admirers; now it’s back, bringing with it some changes, inside and out. The styling has been refreshed, there are more features on the list, the cabin has been updated, the chassis and suspension get a few tweaks and (fans of the sticky fuel, look away now) the engine is now petrol-only, with a TSI unit replacing the earlier TDI.

The changes outside

If you were to glance at this Kodiaq, you wouldn’t immediately be able to tell what the exterior changes are. The design continues to be front-heavy and imposing, and a closer look will show slimmer headlights and ‘eyelash’ LED DRLs, which look very cool at night.

The grille is new (only just) and the bumpers have been subtly revised as well. In profile, the Kodiaq is still rather hefty, with the creases of old in place to give it some sporty character, and the Laurin & Klement alloy wheels have been used in this car as well. The tail lamps also get the slim-and-LED treatment and now have dynamic turn indicators, and the rear bumpers have also gotten an update.

The Kodiaq has always been about tasteful opulence, and the updated interior sticks to that theme; it’s beautiful, in a word, and it’s also familiar. It’s large and full of light, and the cream -coloured seats look premium and add to the sense of space.

Peek inside

The dashboard is the same, but the steering wheel is Skoda’s new two-spoke unit, with L&K badging. The instrument cluster is also a new, hi-res 8-inch digital unit, and the infotainment touchscreen is also 8-inch (a little small, if you ask me), with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; a wireless phone charger is included. The seats are plush and will make for great long-distance companions; the front two seats are powered, get memory function and are ventilated as well.

The middle row is extremely spacious, and the seats can be slid back a bit for extra room; a ‘nap’ package is available, which gives you neck and head supports. Separate climate control is available for this row, along with sun-blinds. The booming 12-speaker CANTON audio system will keep all occupants well satisfied in the sound department. Oh, and there’s an umbrella holder in the door.

The Kodiaq’s most prominent change is the petrol engine under its bonnet – no more diesel. The 2-litre TSI engine makes a chunky 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and with a great 7-speed DSG gearbox attached to it, the 0-100 kph sprint is dismissed in around 8 seconds (there’s all-wheel drive as well as launch control on offer); this is very impressive for such a large and heavy vehicle.

The petrol engine is also way more refined and quiet than the older diesel, and adds significantly to the luxury feel the Kodiaq is going for. It makes the car a joy to drive, and it never feels out of breath at any point in the rev range; just step on the gas and the car takes off in a sprightly fashion.

What about the drive mode?

Drive modes are available, along with paddle shifters, and I had more fun in Sport mode, using the paddles, than I had any right to in a car this large. The TSI is reasonably fuel efficient (although it’ll never come anywhere near a TDI) and Skoda has thrown in some additional fuel-saving measures – auto start/stop and a coast function that engages neutral while driving.

The Kodiaq gets Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control system, which adjusts the dampers depending on what drive mode you're in. In Comfort, it’s at its plushest, and stiffens up appreciably when you switch to Sport, enough to hustle the car pretty quickly around bends.

There is, of course, some body roll, but the DCC and 4x4 system (along with the excellent brakes) ensure that you get through the corner with utmost confidence. The DCC also gives the Kodiaq absolutely exceptional ride quality – as in next-level good. No matter what the road throws at you – speed breakers, potholes, ridges, stones – it absolutely crushes the lot, not letting anything intrude into the cabin. Highway and high speed cruising are also top notch, and in case you want to do a bit of off-roading, there’s a mode for that (nothing too extreme, mind); the ground clearance is more than adequate for this.

At prices between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 37.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kodiaq isn’t a bargain-basement option by any means. However, when you consider that it’s cheaper than the luxury-level SUVs and offers pretty much everything that they do (except perhaps the badge value), it starts to look like a very good deal indeed. The lack of a diesel engine may be a deal-killer for some, but that’s the way the world is moving – diesel will be dead pretty soon. In and of itself, the refreshed Kodiaq is a brilliant SUV – imposing, powerful, luxurious and feature-packed – and you should certainly consider it if you’re fishing in that price bracket.