Canara Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 72.7% YoY to Rs. 701.5 cr: Emkay Research

RB Governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said banks need to beef up their capital base to guard against the COVID impact. A lot of banks have made their plans public to raise capital.

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Canara Bank to report net profit at Rs. 701.5 crore up 72.7% year-on-year (down 30.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 7.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,624.3 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 15.4% Y-o-Y (down 36.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,624.8 crore.

