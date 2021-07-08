MARKET NEWS

Cairn Energy seizes Indian govt property in Paris: Report

In December 2020, a Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague had ruled that the Indian government should pay damages worth $1.2 billion to Cairn Energy, since it had wrongfully applied a retrospective tax demand.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
[File image: Cairn Energy]

Cairn Energy said it had effectively seized Indian state-owned properties in Paris, in order to recover the arbitration award in the tax dispute with the country's government.

The Edinburgh-based oil producer has secured a French court's permission to seize 20 Indian government properties, valued at over GBP 20 million, Financial Times has reported.

Cairn said Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris's approval of freezing the properties was a "necessary preparatory step to taking ownership of the properties and ensures that the proceeds of any sales would be due to Cairn", the publication reported,.

In December 2020, a Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, Netherlands had ruled that the Indian government should pay damages worth $1.2 billion to Cairn Energy, since it had wrongfully applied a retrospective tax demand.

Also read: Explained | Why has Cairn Energy sued Air India?

India has filed an appeal against the tribunal's decision. Meanwhile, Cairn has identified Indian government properties abroad to place pressure and recover their dues.

On May 15, the UK's Cairn Energy Plc sued India's national carrier Air India in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

News agency PTI has reported that Cairn has identified $70 billion of Indian assets overseas for potential seizure to collect the amount, which now totals to $1.72 billion after including interest and penalty.
