Cairn Energy seizes Indian govt property in Paris: Report

[File image: Cairn Energy]

Cairn Energy said it had effectively seized Indian state-owned properties in Paris, in order to recover the arbitration award in the tax dispute with the country's government.

The Edinburgh-based oil producer has secured a French court's permission to seize 20 Indian government properties, valued at over GBP 20 million, Financial Times has reported.

Cairn said Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris's approval of freezing the properties was a "necessary preparatory step to taking ownership of the properties and ensures that the proceeds of any sales would be due to Cairn", the publication reported,.

In December 2020, a Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague, Netherlands had ruled that the Indian government should pay damages worth $1.2 billion to Cairn Energy, since it had wrongfully applied a retrospective tax demand.

India has filed an appeal against the tribunal's decision. Meanwhile, Cairn has identified Indian government properties abroad to place pressure and recover their dues.

On May 15, the UK's Cairn Energy Plc sued India's national carrier Air India in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.