English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Byju’s struggles to close $800 million funding as investors balk

    Investors including Sumeru Ventures and little-known firm Oxshott haven’t transferred about $250 million of the targeted amount because of “macroeconomic reasons,” a Byju’s spokeswoman said Monday without elaborating.

    Bloomberg
    July 11, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
    Bangalore-based company Byju’s, backed by Bond Capital, Silver Lake Management, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management, has been seeking to expand abroad through big acquisitions.

    Bangalore-based company Byju’s, backed by Bond Capital, Silver Lake Management, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management, has been seeking to expand abroad through big acquisitions.

    Indian online education provider Byju’s is struggling to close a funding round of $800 million as a global technology rout weighs on valuations.

    Investors including Sumeru Ventures and little-known firm Oxshott haven’t transferred about $250 million of the targeted amount because of “macroeconomic reasons,” a Byju’s spokeswoman said Monday without elaborating.

    The two firms should come through by the end of August, she added. Founder Byju Raveendran however has completed an injection of about $400 million into the startup as part of the round, the spokeswoman said.

    The delayed funding for India’s most valuable startup is likely to trigger renewed concerns about India’s consumer technology industry, where public valuations on major players from Zomato Ltd. to Paytm have plummeted in recent months. The completed fundraising would have valued the startup at $22 billion, and Raveendran’s investment was a rare instance of an Indian founder taking part in a venture capital round at a late-stage startup. Sumeru Ventures didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

    Bangalore-based company Byju’s, backed by Bond Capital, Silver Lake Management, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management, has been seeking to expand abroad through big acquisitions. It offered more than $1 billion to buy US-listed edtech company 2U Inc., even as it initially pushed back payments to take over test-preparation provider Aakash Educational Services, Bloomberg News reported last month.

    Close

    Related stories

    Raveendran, 42, the son of educators, founded his startup in 2015. Byju’s, whose parent company is formally known as Think & Learn Pvt, is the largest of a crop of startups that over the past decade have thrived on India’s growing mobile connections and investment from abroad.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Byjus’ #funding #Oxshott #Sumeru Ventures
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 05:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.