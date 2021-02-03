MARKET NEWS

Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on TATA Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors


Tata Motors (TTMT) saw continued volume recovery in both businesses in 3QFY21. In addition to this factor, the benefit of the mix at JLR, certain favorable reversals at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and cost-cutting initiatives came together to deliver good all-round performance and QoQ debt reduction. Continued mix improvement in JLR and India, along with overall tight cost/capex control, would drive sharp improvement in operating performance and debt reduction. n We upgrade our FY22E consol EBITDA by 7% (EPS upgrade of 36%), factoring in a) cost-cutting in JLR, b) volume upgrades in India PV and CV, and c) volume cuts in JLR. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR350 (Mar’23 SOTP)


Outlook


The stock trades at 3.4x FY22 EV/EBITDA and 1.4x P/BV. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR350 (Mar’23-based SOTP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:21 pm

