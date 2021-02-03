Buy TATA Motors; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

buy_14791612

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on TATA Motors

Tata Motors (TTMT) saw continued volume recovery in both businesses in 3QFY21. In addition to this factor, the benefit of the mix at JLR, certain favorable reversals at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and cost-cutting initiatives came together to deliver good all-round performance and QoQ debt reduction. Continued mix improvement in JLR and India, along with overall tight cost/capex control, would drive sharp improvement in operating performance and debt reduction. n We upgrade our FY22E consol EBITDA by 7% (EPS upgrade of 36%), factoring in a) cost-cutting in JLR, b) volume upgrades in India PV and CV, and c) volume cuts in JLR. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR350 (Mar’23 SOTP)

Outlook

The stock trades at 3.4x FY22 EV/EBITDA and 1.4x P/BV. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR350 (Mar’23-based SOTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.