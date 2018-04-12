Buy Tata Consultancy Services, target Rs 3250: Achin Goel

By Achin Goel

NSE's benchmark Nifty has remained in the green so far on the weekly chart. On the weekly chart, the index made a Twizer Bottoms around 10000 and moved up northwards.

Moreover, in its recent rally, Nifty has reclaimed its crucial 200-Days moving average (DMA). Also, the index has been sustaining higher after it broke out above the falling channel.

On the options front, increased interest in 10,200 Put suggests a positive shift in the Nifty range. However, a proximity to resistance levels may induce some small correction which we think would provide a buying opportunity in the near term.

On the higher end Nifty may extend its gain towards 10,650/10,850.

Tata Consultancy Services: BUY | Target: Rs 3250 |Stop loss: Rs 2890 | Return: 8%

The stock has given a trend-line breakout on the daily chart which indicates a reversal of the previous bearish trend. The stock has moved above 38.2 percent of the previous fall from Rs 3259 to Rs 2781.

Disclaimer: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

In addition, 50-DMA and 200-DMA are in a positive crossover which is known as golden cross. The daily RSI (14) has given a trend line breakout. Another momentum indicator MACD is in the bullish crossover. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 3000-3015 for the target of Rs 3250 and a stop loss below Rs 2890.