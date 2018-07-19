Buy Emami, target Rs 606: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

Emami has moved above its previous swing high on the daily chart which suggests growing optimism in the stock. In addition, the stock has also moved above its downwards consolidation pattern.

The momentum oscillator, RSI (14) on the daily chart is in positive divergence which suggests the positive shift is expected in the stock in the near term.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 548-552 for the target of Rs 606 and a stop loss placed below Rs 524.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.