Buy Syngene International; target of Rs 780: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Syngene International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

July 28, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Syngene International


Syngene is an innovation-led contract research, development and manufacturing organisation offering integrated scientific services from early discovery to commercial supply.It is one of the largest listed contract research organisations (CRO) in India  Revenue breakup: Discovery services (35%), dedicated services (32%), development and manufacturing (33%)


Outlook


Due to the structural story of outsourcing, we remain positive and retain our BUY rating  We value Syngene at Rs 780 i.e. 50x P/E on FY23E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 28, 2021 10:08 am

