Buy Schaeffler India: target of Rs 5258: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5258 in its research report dated January 07, 2020.

January 08, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Schaeffler India


We expect Schaeffler to benefit from industrial and automobile aftermarkets, strong growth traction in railways and export segments and better prospects for bearings business, amid stricter norms. Earnings likely to grow by 51.7% in CY2021E and 32.9% in CY2022E, driven by a 21.4% CAGR during CY2020E-22E and a 320 bps improvement in EBITDA margin. Stock trades attractively at P/E multiple of 27x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.2x its CY2022E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Schaeffler India Limited (SIL) with a revised PT of Rs. 5,258, factoring in better multiples on strong traction in business outlook and upgrade in earnings estimates.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Schaeffler India #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 8, 2021 03:09 pm

