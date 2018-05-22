App
May 22, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by Vinay Rajani, Prakash Gaba & Rajesh Agarwal

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Bharat Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 380 and target at Rs 410, a buy in AU Small Finance Bank with stop loss at Rs 690 and target at Rs 723 and a buy also in Infosys with stop loss at Rs 1162 and target at Rs 1206.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The index slipped for a fifth consecutive session in a row. It broke below its crucial support placed at 50-DEMA, and 100-DMA placed at 10,557, and 10,538 respectively.

Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts today. MACD gave a sell signal on daily charts last week.

The Nifty which opened at 10,616 rose to an intraday high of 10,621 but then bulls took control and pushed the index below 10600 levels. The index slipped to an intraday low of 10,505 before closing 79 points lower at 10,516.

India VIX moved up by 1.84 percent at 14.41 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,474.43, followed by 10,432.17. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,590.33 and 10,663.97.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,750.8 on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,601.8, followed by 25,452.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,983.3, followed by 26,215.8.

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Sell Wipro with target at Rs 245 and stop loss at Rs 280

Sell Apollo Hospitals with target at Rs 890 and stop loss at Rs 1,050

Sell Bharti Airtel with target at Rs335 and stop loss at Rs 380

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell BEML with target at Rs 900 and stop loss at Rs 980

Sell Delta Corp with target of Rs 220 and stop loss at Rs 240

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with stop loss at Rs 380 and target at Rs 410

Buy AU Small Finance Bank with stop loss at Rs 690 and target at Rs 723

Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 1162 and target at Rs 1206

Buy West Coast Paper Mills with stop loss at Rs 280 and target at Rs 296

Sell KPIT Technologies with stop loss at Rs 259 and target at Rs 245

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Apollo Hospitals #AU Small Finance Bank #BEML #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Bharti Airtel #Delta Corp #KPIT Technologies #Stocks Views #West Coast Paper Mills #Wipro

