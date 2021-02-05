MARKET NEWS

Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 635: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Oberoi Realty has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Oberoi Realty


Oberoi Realty’s (ORL) Q3FY21 sales volume at 5.1 lakh sq feet was up a staggering ~2.3x YoY, driven by strong volumes across its projects. On the financials front, revenues improved 57.1% YoY to Rs 828.4 crore wherein residential revenues were at Rs 703.3 crore, up 84% YoY, given the sale of complete/near complete projects like Esquire, Enigma and Sky City translated into high revenue recognition. The washout performance in hospitality continued with revenues of Rs 11.1 crore vs. Rs 38.2 crore in Q3FY20, down 71% YoY, albeit sharply better than Rs 6.4 crore in Q2, up 74.4% QoQ. Rental revenues (from mall and office assets) were at Rs 104 crore, up 13.5% YoY. EBITDA margin improved 258 bps YoY to 46.2% on account of strong revenue recognition. PAT at Rs 286.7 crore, was up 93.4% YoY, owing strong operating performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 635/share (earlier Rs 485).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:13 pm

