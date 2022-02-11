English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 765: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 11, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya


    NHL operates a chain of multispecialty, tertiary & primary healthcare facilities that initially focused on cardiac & renal but expanded to cancer, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics & gastroenterology facilities. NHL’s network comprises 22 hospitals (including two managed hospitals), five heart centres, 19 primary care facilities (including clinics and information centres) and a multi-speciality hospital in Cayman Islands) Revenue mix Q3FY22 – India: Rs 771.7 crore; (Bangalore:34%, Southern Peripheral:7%, Kolkata:26%, Eastern Peripheral: 5%, Western: 15%, Northern: 13%); Cayman Islands: US$24.9 million


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY due to 1) consistency in pick-up for elective surgeries in India, 2) steady performance at Cayman Islands and 3) judicious plan to convert/add margin accretive beds or units at existing hospitals We value Narayana at an SOTP of Rs 765 by valuing matured India & Cayman hospitals at 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA, new hospitals at 2x and other business at 1x FY23E EV/sales.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 15:31 hrs Narayana Hrudayalaya was quoting at Rs 653.65, up Rs 6.20, or 0.96 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 662.35 and an intraday low of Rs 638.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 3,027 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,894 shares, a decrease of -79.68 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.01 percent or Rs 6.50 at Rs 647.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 679.15 and 52-week low Rs 380.05 on 07 February, 2022 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.75 percent below its 52-week high and 71.99 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,358.04 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 08:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.