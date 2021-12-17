MARKET NEWS

English
Buy ITC: target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated December 14, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ITC


ITC eyes double-digit revenue growth and higher PAT growth in the medium term with sustained margin expansion riding on six core growth strategies of leveraging on institutional strengths, innovation, digitalisation, cost optimisation, sustainability and creating a strong talent base. Capex of Rs. 10,000 crore has been lined up over three years of which 35-40% will be ploughed into the FMCG business. Hotel business would stay asset-light and ITC would raise investments on digitalisation and inorganic initiatives in medium term. Management is committed to restructure hotel business after an overall recovery while it will evaluate unlocking value in the infotech and FMCG business once it attains scale. However there is not stated timeline for same.



Outlook


With strong cash flow generation, ITC’s dividend payout would stay at 80-85%. Stock continues to trade at a discounted valuation of 16.3x/14.6x its FY2023/24E EPS. We maintain our Buy on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs. 280.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:20 pm

