MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy ITC; target of Rs 265: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

Broker Research
February 16, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on ITC


ITC’s Q3FY2021 cigarettes sales volume declined by ~7% (net sales declined by ~8%), better than 12% volume decline (net sales decline of 14%) in Q2FY2021. Non-cigarette FMCG maintained its double-digit revenue growth momentum and margin scale up; business revenue grew by 11% on comparable basis and margins were up by 150 bps to 9.2% (YTD EBIDTA margin stood at 8.9% versus FY2020 EBIDTA margin of 6.8%). With no increase in tax rate on cigarettes, we expect cigarette sales volume to gradually pick up; FMCG is gaining good traction and will maintain its double-digit revenue growth and OPM expansion. Hotel business is expected to come back on track in FY2022.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at discounted valuation of 16.1x its FY2023E EPS. Consistent improvement in non-cigarette FMCG margins along with normalisation of cigarette would be key re-rating trigger for the stock. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 265.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ITC #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.