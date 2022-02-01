MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Intellect Design Arena has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST
    buy_74741686

    buy_74741686

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Intellect Design Arena


    Intellect Design Arena (Intellect) provides software products to retail, corporate banking, insurance & treasury. The company is a transition from a product company to a platform company Intellect generates 55% of revenues from developed markets and rest from emerging markets Recently, it saw a turnaround in margins (from 5% in FY20 to 23% in FY21)


    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY We value Intellect at Rs 900 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.