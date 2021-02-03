MARKET NEWS

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported a strong quarter with a 45% beat in PAT, led by a steady operating performance. The deposit portfolio grew 5% QoQ, while collection efficiency was steady at 97% (in-line with large peers). n The proforma GNPA/NNPA ratio stood at 2.93%/0.70%, with PCR at 77% (the highest thus far among the banks under our coverage). The bank restructured 0.6% of loans, while we expect this to increase to 1.8% by 4QFY21. We increase our earnings estimate for FY22/FY23 by 35%/14%, factoring in improvement in operating performance and moderation in credit cost. Maintain BUY.


Outlook


We expect IIB to deliver FY23E ROA/ROE of 1.8%/16.5%. Maintain Buy, with revised TP of INR1,200 (1.9x Sep’22e ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:27 pm

