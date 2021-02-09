MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Indian Oil Corporation; target of Rs 115: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Indian Oil Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:29 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Indian Oil Corporation


Q3FY21 adjusted PAT at Rs. 6,505 crore (up 178% y-o-y) was above consensus estimates led by robust petchem EBITDA (up 2.6x y-o-y) and higher inventory gain of Rs. 2,630 crore (versus 1,804 crore in Q3FY20). Volume recovery was strong with refinery utilization reverting to 103% versus 80% in Q2FY21 and petrol/diesel sales volume up 13%/36% q-o-q. Robust petchem EBITDA/tonne of $335/tonne (up 2x y-o-y) but core GRM remained weak at $1.26/bbl. Potential monetisation of pipeline assets and BPCL privatisation would be key re-ratings catalyst. Strong earnings momentum to sustain in Q4FY21 on likely inventory gain despite recent weakness in auto fuel marketing margin (likely to normalise with gradual price hikes).


Outlook


IOCL’s steep valuation discount of 57% to that of BPCL likely to narrow down amid strong earnings visibility, RoE of 15.4%, and high dividend yield of ~9-10%. Hence, we maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 115.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Indian Oil Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.