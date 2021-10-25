MARKET NEWS

Buy Indian Energy Exchange; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Indian Energy Exchange has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated October 22, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Energy Exchange


Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates trading of electricity. IEX commands a market share of ~95% in the power exchange market The company has a debt free balance sheet with cash & investments to the tune of ~ Rs 700 crore


Outlook


We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value IEX at Rs 910 i.e. 57x P/E on FY24E EPS


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 25, 2021 09:55 am

