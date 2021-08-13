Buy HG Infra Engineering; target of Rs 800: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra has transformed itself from a sub-contractor in the road sector to one of the large EPC players with a HAM portfolio. This transformation, along with high volume, helped HG Infra increase the margin from ~12% in FY17 to ~16% in FY21. Investments in people, plants and processes boosted growth (29% sales CAGR over FY16-FY21) and the IPO in 2018 ensured a strong balance sheet. Working capital management has been among the best in the industry. The government's focus on the road sector will ensure strong growth in the medium term, while diversification in areas like water, railways and urban infrastructure will keep long-term growth prospects in the EPC business buoyant.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on HG Infra with a TP of Rs800, based on SoTP. We value the standalone EPC business at 13x Sept'23E EPS of Rs59, implying a value of Rs760/share. We value the investment in HAM at 1x Book - Rs40/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More