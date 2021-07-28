Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

buy_65254805

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with around 1272 branches and 1953 ATM across various states. Strong liability franchisee with 93% of total deposits being retail Balanced loan mix with retail: corporate mix of 54:46

Outlook

Factoring in a diversified asset mix and improving digital footprint, we retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Federal Bank at ~1.1x FY23E ABV to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 100.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

