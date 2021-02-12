MARKET NEWS

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1495: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1495 in its research report dated February 07, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Dalmia Bharat


DBL’s 3QFY21 result highlights continued market share gains as volumes grew 14% YoY despite weak demand in the South India, supporting 51% growth in EBITDA. We expect market share gains to continue, supported by ~30% capacity expansion over the next one year. DBL has announced a doubling of capacity in three years to 56mtpa. We await further clarity on the same (expect it to be brownfield and focused in the South and Northeast). We have raised our FY21E/FY22E EPS by 4% each on higher volumes. Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


We expect net debt to decline further. Valuation is reasonable at 9.2x FY22E EV-to-EBITDA and EV-to-capacity of USD93/t. Reiterate Buy with a TP of INR1,495/share (at 9x Dec’22E EV-to-EVITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:27 pm

