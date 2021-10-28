MARKET NEWS

Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8950 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

October 28, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance is a dominant player in the consumer finance space while it also has made a foray into various lending segments wherein housing has grown to a significant size. Consumer business forms ~35% of overall consolidated AUM Bajaj Finance maintained strong operating metrics over various credit and rate cycles leading to >18% RoE and >3% RoA consistently


Outlook


We believe with NNPA guidance of <1% and strong credit growth with payments foray we continue to value the stock at ~10x P/ABV on FY23E and maintain target price of Rs 8950. Premium valuations stay as BFSI fintechs with low profits/ losses are still getting significant valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:00 pm

