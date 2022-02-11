Buy Aster DM Healthcare; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Aster DM Healthcare

Aster operates in segments like hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies and provides healthcare services to patients across economic segments in several GCC states through various brands such as Aster, Medcare and Access. Its network consists of 13 hospitals, 109 clinics and 233 retail pharmacies in the GCC states;14 hospitals, nine clinics, 90 pharmacies and 66 labs in India; total bed capacity: GCC: 1160, India: 3920 Revenue break-up 9MFY22: hospitals: 56%, pharmacies: 21%, clinics: 23% with GCC & India contributing 76% & 24% of revenues, respectively

Outlook

Maintain BUY for a unique blend of GCC healthcare network and a quest to expand in India with calibrated capex approach We value Aster DM at an SOTP of Rs 250.

At 15:15 hrs Aster DM Healthcare Ltd was quoting at Rs 185.45, down Rs 4.75, or 2.50 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 188.60 and an intraday low of Rs 185.05.

It was trading with volumes of 20,994 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 61,123 shares, a decrease of -65.65 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.53 percent or Rs 2.95 at Rs 190.20.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 237.25 and 52-week low Rs 132.55 on 14 September, 2021 and 26 March, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.83 percent below its 52-week high and 39.91 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 9,263.47 crore.

