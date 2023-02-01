English
    Union Budget 2023: Department of Space receives Rs 12,544 crore allocation

    Union Budget 2023: IN-Space, the government's one-stop body for all dealings with private space industry players, received a more than four times increased budget estimate at Rs 95 crore.

    Aihik Sur
    February 01, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
    According to an ISRO report, IN-Space has received more than 150 proposals for future consideration from start-ups, MSMEs, and industries. (File image: Reuters)

    In the Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February, the Department of Space under which prestigious institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) fall, received a Rs 12,543.91 crore allocation.

    This estimate is marginally higher (0.56 percent) than the Rs 12,473 crore allocated for the department two years ago; 8 percent lesser than the budget estimate for FY 2022-2023.

    In last year's budget, the government allocated Rs 13,700 crore. However, it reduced the estimate in the revised budget to Rs 10,530 crore.

    Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-Space), the government's one-stop body for all dealings with private space industry players, received a more than four times increased budget estimate at Rs 95 crore.