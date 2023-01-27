English
    India Budget 2023: Motley divestment pack has little to look forward to

    This is thanks largely to past unmet disinvestment targets. Even a behemoth like LIC couldn’t deliver on expected lines. This year too, the disinvestment target will be missed.

    Aparna Iyer
    January 27, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST
    Public sector enterprises may look appealing to investors, but not many are willing to take a bite of those in the divestment list. (Representative image)

    Months before the Union Budget, stock market enthusiasts and analysts flag off select themes to alert investors of sectors and companies that could mint returns for them based on expected policy announcements. But disinvestment as a theme hasn’t had much enthusiasm.

    The blame lies with the government and its past unmet disinvestment targets. Unfavourable market conditions meant that even big names such as Life Insurance Corporation (through an initial public offer) couldn’t garner more cash for the government. The Centre is set to miss the divestment target again in FY23.

    Analysts believe that given the political compulsions ahead of national elections in 2024, the government would prefer to conclude the pending stake sales by removing the obstacles to these rather than go for big-bang sales. In the probable candidate list are BPCL, Central Electronics, Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, BEML, IDBI Bank Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, and minority stake-sales in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Besides these, other piecemeal asset sales such as of NMDC’s steel plant and SAIL’s steel plant would also be looked at.

    "The government's proposals of privatising two PSU banks, state-owned oil company BPCL, select steel plants, and infra assets (airports, railway stations, etc) have seen limited movement in 2022, and appear unlikely to see a serious push in 2023,” analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd wrote in a note.