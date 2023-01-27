India Budget 2023: Date, time and where to watch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.

The Budget 2023-24, which will shed light on the finances of the government and also determine its economic policies for the new financial year that is expected to be turbulent in the face of global headwinds, is less than a week away.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has said the Budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31 with the presentation of the Economic Survey.

The Union Budget 2023, which will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 general election, will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This budget session will continue till April 6, with a recess from February 14 to March 12 to enable department-related parliamentary standing committees to examine the demands for grants.

Budget 2023: When and where to watch

This will be Sitharaman's fifth union budget. The budget presentation will commence at 11 am on February 1 and can continue for up to two hours.