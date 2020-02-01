Live now
Feb 01, 2020
Income Tax Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman says insured 6.11cr farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna
FM Nirmala Sitharaman says have added 60 lakh new taxpayers and households saved 4% on monthly spends after GST implementation
Soon Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting Union Budget 2020-21. The common man, the industry and the market have a wide range of expectation from the finance minister as she delivers her second Budget address.
Among the top expectations is rejig of personal tax rates.
The basic exemption limit was last enhanced in Budget 2014.Budget 2020 LIVE with Moneycontrol here
Biggest I-T changes in past Budgets
Budget 2020 Expectations
It is largely expected that the finance minister will put emphasis on tax relief, fiscal consolidation, push for rural demand, focus on affordable housing, a boost for auto sector and infrastructure growth. Investors are pinning hopes on some relaxation in personal tax and tweaks in the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) and the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT).
"Aim to achieve social security through deepening pension and insurance penetration. Indices to be announced soon": Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman
Will double farmer income by 2022, says Finance Minister. A total of 6.11 crore farmers insured under Fasal Bima. She says hand-holding of farm-based activities needs to be done. This, she said, can be done in cooperation with states. Presents a 16-point action plan for this purpose.
Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh: "This is the budget to boost income and enhance purchasing power" at the beginning gives a sign of things to come - expect significant benefits for consumption as the speech progresses. Aspirations, Economic development, Caring Society" - an ACE in the making - aimed towards a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 - if achieved with the right efforts, is in the right direction."
Budget 2020: The biggest income tax changes in past Budgets
When Narendra Modi-led NDA first came to power with a historic mandate in 2014, it promised massive economic reform, which included Income-Tax reforms. In the first Budget by the NDA government, the tax exemption limit was raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.
It was Piyush Goyal who presented the interim Budget in February 2019 as an acting finance minister. People earning less than Rs 5 lakh was supposed to pay zero I-T tax. The standard deduction was increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the salaried class. However, Later FinMin Sitharaman did not make any changes in the income tax slabs and rates when she presented the full budget in July.
Then Finance Minister, the late Arun Jaitley in Budget 2018 proposed to replace the existing 3 percent education cess on personal income tax and corporation tax with a 4 percent 'Health and Education Cess'.
In Budget 2018, it was also announced that, for senior citizens, the deduction for interest income earned on deposits with banks, post offices will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. In addition, an exemption was introduced from the tax deduction for interest income up to Rs 50,000. It was decided to tax long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh at the rate of 10 percent without allowing the benefit of any indexation.
In Budget 2018, a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 was introduced in transport allowance and reimbursement of miscellaneous medical expenses. Taxpayers benefitted Rs 5,800 because of the same. For senior citizens, the deduction for medical expenditure was increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.