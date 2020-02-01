Budget 2020 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present budget speech at 11am

The Union Budget 2020 is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

With the economy reeling under one of its worst slowdowns in decades, the finance minister is expected to pull out all available measures to give a boost to flailing consumer demand and investment. Meanwhile, personal income tax rate cuts along with some relief for rural and agriculture sectors could also be on the cards.

Following corporate tax rate cuts in September last year, there is a lot of chatter around possible personal income tax cuts as a step that the government could resort to in order to spur consumer demand.