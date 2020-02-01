Budget 2020 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present budget speech at 11am
Track this space for the latest developments on the Union Budget 2020.
The Union Budget 2020 is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
With the economy reeling under one of its worst slowdowns in decades, the finance minister is expected to pull out all available measures to give a boost to flailing consumer demand and investment. Meanwhile, personal income tax rate cuts along with some relief for rural and agriculture sectors could also be on the cards.Following corporate tax rate cuts in September last year, there is a lot of chatter around possible personal income tax cuts as a step that the government could resort to in order to spur consumer demand.
Boost infra spending to revive economy
Capital outlay towards transportation infrastructure may be increased and the finance minister may provide the roadmap for achieving the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) target of Rs 102 lakh crore over FY20 to FY25.
The logistics sector is seeking grant of infrastructure status, a single ministry to look after its needs and rise in the share of domestic waterways in India’s overall modal mix to facilitate seamless freight movement and de-congest the already clogged road and rail networks. The government may consider announcement of national logistics policy to promote seamless movement of goods across the country.
Import duties on more than 50 items may be levied
The Budget may see an increase in import duties on more than 50 items including electronics, electrical goods, chemicals and handicrafts, targeting about $56 billion worth of imports from China and elsewhere.
Market seeks extension of LTCG benefit, removal of DDT
Profit from sale of equity shares held for two or three years may not attract long term capital gains tax. Currently, profits earned sold after one year attracts long term capital gains tax of 10 percent plus cess. Abolishing of dividend distribution tax (DDT) is also on the cards. However, the government may instead tax shareholders who receive the dividends.
Sops to boost real estate
Homebuyers want principal repayment on a housing loan be separated from the overall limit of Rs 1.5 lakh u/s 80C. They also propose increase in the maximum available deduction on interest payment to Rs 500,000 from Rs 200,000 at present. The industry wants immediate deployment of Rs 25,000 crore Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and last mile funding extended even for net worth negative and non-RERA registered projects. Builders are seeking a one-time restructuring of loans and increase in the limit of affordable housing from the current cap of Rs 45 lakh.
Rejig in personal tax rates
The aam aadmi is seeking reduction in the personal income tax rates, rejig of existing tax slabs, and raising the minimum personal income tax exemption limit from the current Rs 2.5 lakh. Reports suggest the government may allow tax saving via infrastructure bonds of up to Rs 50,000 a year.
Good Morning Moneycontrol users and welcome to our exhaustive coverage of Budget 2020.