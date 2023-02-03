English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman interview | New tax regime the future, old tax regime to stay

    The new tax regime offers lower rates, more money in the hands of taxpayers and simplicity. While older tax regime offers incentives to save, the tax rates are far higher. The tax-payer is the best judge to decide where to put her money, Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman told Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi in an exclusive post-Budget 2023 interview.

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    February 03, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks Budget 2023 down in an exclusive interview with Network18.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks Budget 2023 down in an exclusive interview with Network18.

    While giving a boost to the new income-tax regime, the government has set no time frame to phase out the older tax regime that offers popular exemptions and deductions under various sections, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi.

    Sitharaman stressed that the new tax regime offers reasonable tax rates and simpler compliance.

    The new tax regime, which offers lower tax rates but minimal exemptions, was introduced in Budget 2020. “The Prime Minister was clear that the tax-payer should know how much they are paying actually and feel the comfort of not paying much and file tax returns from the comfort of their home,” she said. She expects around 50 percent of tax-payers in "certain layers" to switch to the new tax regime voluntarily.

    With the new income-tax regime having completed three years, and the FM making big modifications to it, including making it the default regime, there has been speculation that perhaps the old tax regime would be phased out gradually.