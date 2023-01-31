English
    Economic Survey 2023: PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy to support domestic manufacturing, export competitiveness

    Economic Survey 2023: A total of Rs 1,458 crore has been spent as capital expenditure for the development of the PM Gati Shakti digital platform.

    Yaruqhullah Khan
    January 31, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
    The Economic Survey 2023 noted that the infrastructure expansion has come at a time of crisis when the capital expenditure by the private sector has been subdued. (Representative Image)

    India's domestic manufacturing and export competitiveness will be driven by the likes of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy (NLP), the Economic Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31, said.

    "Further support to economic growth will come from the expansion of public digital platforms and path-breaking measures such as PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost manufacturing output," the survey said.

    Union Minister for Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 tabled in Parliament the Economic Survey 2022-2023, which reviews how the economy performed in this fiscal year and the road ahead for the next year.

    The survey added the government's aim to reduce logistics cost through the NLP and improve coordination between ministries will be key in boosting domestic manufacturing in the country.