    Budget 2023: Centre proposes to raise allocation for regional air connectivity

    Rohit Vaid
    February 01, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

    The Centre on February 1 proposed to increase the budgetary allocation for its regional air connectivity scheme in FY24.

    In the budget for the next financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked Rs. 1,244.07 crore for the scheme, up from Rs 600.71 crore (BE FY23) and a revised estimate of Rs 1,078.81 crore.

    UDAN, which is an acronym for the scheme called Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik, is a regional airport development program under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, aimed at refurbishing under-served airports to make air travel affordable.

    “The proposal is for revival of 22 airports and for commencement of 100 RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes…(and) Viability Gap Funding for North East Connectivity,” said the notes on demands for grants.