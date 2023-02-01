English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget 2023: Agriculture credit target set at record Rs 20 lakh crore

    The focus will be on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the finance minister said.

    Sindhu Bhattacharya
    February 01, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The government set the highest-ever agriculture credit target of Rs 20 lakh crore for FY24, an almost fivefold increase in as many years, and up from Rs 18.5 lakh crore target for the current financial year.

    “The agriculture credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech in parliament on February 1.

    The hike in agriculture credit target is along expected lines. The government typically increases farm credit targets every year to support the agriculture sector, which remains one of the biggest employers in the economy.

    According to the Economic Survey for 2022-23, the government has surpassed the agriculture credit target it has set each year. Ensuring hassle-free credit availability at a cheaper rate to farmers has been the top priority of the government, the Survey said.