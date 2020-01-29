3-Point Analysis | Budget 2020: Agriculture sector looking at major reforms

The government is under serious pressure to meet expectations of strong reforms and stimulate growth in Budget 2020 to turnaround the economy. While current financial situation remains tight and upcoming budgetary allocations will be key to determining India’s growth story.

The finance ministry will have to come up with major reforms to boost farm income and allied services.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the expectations of the agriculture sector.