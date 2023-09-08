Britannia stock falls out of favour due to increased competition

Britannia Industries faced the maximum analyst downgrades in August due to increased competition, thanks to soft raw material prices, among other reasons. A month ago, Britannia Industries had 30 buy recommendations; this fell to 24 in August. The number of sell calls on the biscuit stock also increased from two in July to six in August. Britannia shares dropped 6.8 percent in August, while the benchmark Nifty50 fell 2.5 percent. In the same month, the industry leader, Hindustan Unilever's stock dropped...