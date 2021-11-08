MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BrightChamps raises $63 million in funding

The edtech startup has reached a valuation of nearly half a billion dollars in little over a year, a statement said.

PTI
November 08, 2021 / 12:06 PM IST

BrightChamps, a platform for children to learn next generation skills, on Monday said it has raised USD 63 million (about Rs 467 crore) from Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, 021 Capital, BEENEXT and Binny Bansal.

The edtech startup has reached a valuation of nearly half a billion dollars in little over a year, a statement said.

The company plans to utilise the funds to hire across functions such as product, technology, growth, content, operations, sales, marketing and business development and build a team of superlative quality, it added.

It will also expand to other relevant verticals by launching more courses and will also look to acquire new companies in adjacent markets, the statement said.

Founded by Ravi Bhushan in July 2020, Brightchamps aims to empower kids across the globe in the age group of 6 to 16 with important next-generation life skills through its live learning program that complements the school curriculum.

Close

Related stories

Currently, over a 100,000 registered students are spending more than six million minutes of live learning every month on the platform.

These students are mentored by close to a thousand online instructors spread across the world.

"We felt that there is an immense need for a unique curriculum which can fill the gaps in the current education system while aligning with a child’s learning abilities as per their necessity of the age. We have been stunned with the love we have received so far from parents and students across different countries, BrightChamps founder and CEO Ravi Bhushan said.

T K Kurien, ex-CEO of Wipro and Managing partner at Premji Invest, said in little over a year, Brightchamps has established itself as one of the fastest growing edtech companies in the markets that it serves in.

"Leveraging Human Resources globally to deliver personalised experiences, along with a unique ability to hyper differentiate learning pathways, Brightchamps is on the path to prove that the power of data and learning can be combined for differentiated outcomes, he added.
PTI
Tags: #BrightChamps #Business #Companies
first published: Nov 8, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.