BPCL announces Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), the second-largest Indian oil marketing company (OMC), on August 19 announced Rahul Dravid, cricket legend and the current Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, as its latest brand ambassador.

"Rahul Dravid's remarkable sportsmanship, role model status, integrity, dependability and trustworthiness perfectly reflect the values we stand for and make him the perfect fit for brand BPCL," said a company statement.

Rahul Dravid will represent BPCL's Pure for Sure initiative and its range of MAK lubricants.

G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, "We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability."

Rahul Dravid said, "I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity... I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success."