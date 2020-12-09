PlusFinancial Times
Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes

Brazil's Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre.

Associated Press
Dec 9, 2020 / 11:30 PM IST
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 was unveiled in Renton.

Flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago.

Brazil's Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.

The company own announcement didn't specify the route of the flight. But customers would be able to exchange their tickets if they don't want to fly on a 737 Max, a Gol spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email.

Gol, the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet, is the country's largest airline, with 36 million passengers annually.

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. A prior crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In all, 346 people died.

Brazil's aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 Max in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin Americas biggest country.

Similar restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and Europe, where commercial flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.

The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process, Gols chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.
Associated Press
TAGS: #Boeing 737 MAX #Brazil #Business #Gol Airlines
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:38 pm

