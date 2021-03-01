English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

BOC Aviation signs purchase-leaseback agreements with Indigo

The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines and are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2021, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company said in a release on Monday.

PTI
March 01, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BOC Aviation Limited has signed purchase-and-leaseback agreements with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) for eight new Airbus A320NEO aircraft.

"The addition of these eight A320NEO aircraft demonstrates our confidence in the future growth of the aviation market in India,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition & Financing Officer, IndiGo.

The aircraft will be powered by CFM Leap engines and are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2021, the Singapore-based aircraft leasing company said in a release on Monday.

"This incremental capital expenditure also reflects our disciplined investment strategy throughout the cycle, focused on building a portfolio of the latest technology aircraft,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation.

He further noted that "we are delighted to partner once again with IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, as we continue to support our airline customers to finance their aircraft deliveries.”
PTI
TAGS: #aviation #BOC Aviation #Business #IndiGo
first published: Mar 1, 2021 04:53 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.