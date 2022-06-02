English
    Blue Dart signs UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now pledge

    The Climate Neutral Now Initiative encourages and supports interested stakeholders to act now in order to achieve a climate neutral world by 2050, as per the Paris Agreement.

    PTI
    June 02, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Blue Dart Express | The company announced its general price increase, effective from January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6 percent compared to 2021.

    Blue Dart Express | The company announced its general price increase, effective from January 2022. The average shipping price increase will be 9.6 percent compared to 2021.

     
     
    Logistics services provider Blue Dart on Thursday said it has signed the 'Climate Neutral Now' (CNN) pledge by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

    The initiative is a tool to promote voluntary action on climate change, Blue Dart, which is a part of the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group, said in a statement. The pledge highlights the organisation's commitment to ambitious carbon emission reduction targets, it added.

    "We are proud to pledge our support towards the UNFCCC, which enables us to quantify the impact of our initiatives, guided by the sustainability roadmap that we are aligned to, as a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

    The Group has adopted a package of measures worth up to 7-billion Euros to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, primarily to expand the use of sustainable technologies and fuels in its fleets and buildings, the company said.

    Close

    Its long-term goal is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net-zero by 2050, it stated. "As a Group, we have developed a sustainability roadmap that supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. We are constantly working towards introducing innovative green logistics solutions that improve our carbon footprint," said Pablo Ciano, EVP Corporate Development, DPDHL Group.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:08 pm
