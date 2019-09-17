Blackstone Group signs definitive agreement for Coffee Day's tech park: Report

The Blackstone Group has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the Global Village Tech Park, which is owned by a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises ( CDEL ), for about Rs 2,770 crore, reported The Economic Times

American asset management company, along with South-based developer Salarpuria Sattva, will acquire the information technology-focused business park and that a formal deal announcement was expected by September 17 as per the report.

Close The report noted that Tanglin Retail Realty, the subsidiary that owns the park, was close to signing a term sheet about Rs 2,575 crore in December last year. Blackstone has now revised the deal upwards by about Rs 150 crore as a goodwill gesture.

The deal details were being speculated after CDEL said in an exchange notification last month on August 14 that a non-binding letter of intent was signed with Blackstone. This was after the board of CDEL approved the divestment of the realty arm.

