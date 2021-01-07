MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Bitcoin surpasses $38,000 for first time, lifts cryptocurrency market value above $1 trillion

In the early hours of Thursday, the digital coin hit an all time high of $38,169 by rising 6 percent and quadrupled in the past year. The digital currency was trading above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

Digital currency Bitcoin hit an all time high of $38,000 per unit after a frenzied rally on Thursday, taking the cryptocurrency market above the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever.

In the early hours of Thursday, the digital coin hit an all time high of $38,169 by rising 6 percent and having more than quadrupled in the past year, reported Bloomberg. The digital currency was trading above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879. It was up by 1 percent on Tuesday and was trading at around $31,720, according to crypto market data provider Coin Metrics.

Bitcoin emergence as 'digital gold' could lift price to $146,000, says JP Morgan

Based on its data, the digital coin scaled up about 30 percent since the start of 2021 and in the past 12 months has surged nearly 370 percent. Currently, bitcoin is the most dominant cryptocurrency, having a market value of over $700 billion, reports CNBC.

While bitcoin bulls compare the cryptocurrency to 'digital gold', critics decry the intellectual soundness of comparing the two assets. Economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research David Rosenberg had called bitcoins as massive 'bubbles'.

Close

Related stories

"What’s holding the boot together is basically zero interest rates. As long as rates remain where they are, unless we have a real dramatic pullback in economic activity, this bubble that we’re in is probably not going to burst any time soon. We have to understand though we are investing in a bubble,” CNBC quoted Rosenberg as saying.

Meanwhile, bitcoin's proponents argue it offers a hedge against dollar weakness and the risk of faster inflation. Crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital's co-founder Anthony Pompliano claimed that the total transaction volume of bitcoin in 2020 was greater than that of Venmo, PayPal or Apple Pay.

Earlier on Tuesday, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon had stated that bitcoin could rally as high as $146,000 in the long term as it competes with gold as an "alternative" currency. According to JP Morgan, it would have to climb by 4.6 times to match the $2.7 trillion of private sector gold investment.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on December 16, 2020.  Data says less than 2 percent of accounts hold 95 percent of bitcoin supply. The last bitcoin boom began imploding in late 2017.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Digital Coin #digital currency #Digital gold #JP Morgan #share market
first published: Jan 7, 2021 08:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.