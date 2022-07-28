English
    Joe Biden says US economy 'on the right path' despite GDP dip

    "It's no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation," Biden said after the growth data was released, in a statement that emphasized that "our job market remains historically strong."

    July 28, 2022
    US President Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden insisted Thursday that the US economy was "on the right path," with solid job growth, despite a second straight quarter of contraction that has deepened fears of a recession.

    "Even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure," he said.
