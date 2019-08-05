BHEL commissions 1 more unit of Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana

State run BHEL on Monday said it has commissioned one more pumping unit of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Telangana. The PSU commissioned unit 5 of 116 megawatt (MW), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) said in a BSE filing.

Developed by Telangana government, the greenfield lift irrigation project is located in Peddapalli district of Telangana.

BHEL had earlier commissioned four units of the same project in April and May, 2019.

BHEL said its scope in the project comprises complete electrical and mechanical (E&M) works including design, manufacture, supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of 7 sets of Vertical Pump-Motor sets along with associated auxiliaries.

There are total seven units of 116 MW each in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.