Calls over WiFi now possible as Airtel begins VoWiFi rollout

Bharti Airtel has begun commercial roll out of its voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), BGR India reports.

The service will soon be rolled out in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well where it is in the testing phase, the report added.

The service, named Airtel WiFi Calling, is now available on 24 smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus, the report said.

It is available through Airtel Broadband only, on devices such as OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, and Apple iPhone 11. This means customers will need an Airtel SIM card and Airtel’s Xstream Fiber network.

VoWiFi services enables users to make WiFi calls and receive texts on handsets with the WiFi calling facility. This technology allows Airtel subscribers to experience enhanced call connection time along with superior call quality as compared to VoLTE or other standard calling technologies.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The telecom company has already tested the service among its employees and select customers across circles, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Reliance Jio Infocomm is also testing the VoWiFi feature, in circles such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, the report said. The company has not yet finalised a launch date.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Jio has not yet responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.