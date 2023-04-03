English
    Bharat Electronics: Defensive, but with a lot of stock appeal

    With margins expected to improve, better revenue visibility, and good growth in execution, BEL earnings should grow faster in coming quarters

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    April 03, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
    Bharat Electronics: Defensive, but with a lot of stock appeal

    Strong order book, improving business environment, and attractive valuations will support stock

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights New order inflow signals a pick-up in domestic defence orders Easing execution issues to drive higher revenue growth in the coming quarters Margins impacted, but expected to improve with easing cost pressure Strong existing order book provides strong revenue visibility Stocks valued attractively at 18 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings

